New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The mushroom farmer who sent his workers home to Bihar during the migrant crisis in May 2020, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a Shiv temple in the Alipur police station area in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pappan Singh of Tigipur village. The 55-year-old farmer got popular after he paid for his employees' flight tickets from Delhi to Patna during the COVID19 lockdown, added the police.

Singh used to visit the Shiv temple in front of his house daily. Today, a priest saw him hanging on the ceiling fan, as per the police.

A suicide note has been recovered which stated the reason as some disease. The family doesn't suspect anyone.

Further inquest proceedings are to be done accordingly.

During the migrant crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Singh made headlines after he sent 10 of his workers to their home state Bihar by plane.

Singh spent over Rs 1 lakh to help the workers who have toiled for him, some for over 20 years. Singh also allowed the workers to join him in farming mushrooms during the August to April season. (ANI)

