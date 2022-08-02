Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday.

Arora was appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner after Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday. Arora was earlier serving as the DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Earlier in the day, Arora chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Arora was welcomed by senior police officers earlier in the day with a guard of honour at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the New Delhi area.

Hours after assuming the office as the Delhi Commissioner of Police, he tweeted, "Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital's safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing," he said from the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police chief, the @CPDelhi."

In a video message to the Delhi Police, Arora said that it was a moment of pride for him to work with the Delhi Police which has witnessed various incidents and events in the past 75 years.

Arora has served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police Special Task Force, which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan, and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for his bravery.

He was appointed the director general of paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). (ANI)

