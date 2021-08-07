Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to the 29 sworn-in ministers in the new cabinet.

The chief minister kept key departments including finance, Bengaluru Development, and Cabinet Affairs among other unallocated portfolios with himself.

Minister in BS Yediyurappa's cabinet KS Eshwarappa got Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development.

Meanwhile, R Ashoka got Revenue (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu was given Transport and ST Welfare.

V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given housing, infrastructure development, while Prabhu Chavan received animal husbandry.

Anand Singh has been allocated ecology and environment department.

First-time minister Araga Jnanendra received home ministry, excluding intelligence, while Govind Makthappa Karajol has been given major and medium irrigation departments.

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani received large and medium industries portfolio and Umesh Vishwanath Katti was given forest, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs.

Dr K Sudhakar will retain health and family welfare, and medical education, while Dr Aswath Narayan CN, will remain Minister for higher education, IT and BT, science and technology, skill development.

29 ministers, including six new faces, were sworn-in in the new Cabinet of recently appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (ANI)

