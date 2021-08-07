Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah extended his greetings on the occasion of National Handloom Day today. In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, “On National Handloom Day, I extend my warm wishes to our immensely talented weaver community and the people associated with it.”

“We are blessed to have a vibrant handloom heritage industry that is globally recognized and the Modi Government is leaving no stone unturned to empower this sector.” National Handloom Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Buy 'Khadi' Products, Contribute to 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'.

Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet

On #NationalHandloomDay, I extend my warm wishes to our immensely talented weaver community and the people associated with it. We are blessed to have a vibrant handloom heritage that is globally recognised and the Modi govt is leaving no stone unturned to empower this sector. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah Urges People to Wear Indian Handloom Products

This #NationalHandloomDay, let us all pledge to wear Indian Handloom products and motivate others to do the same. This is the best way to promote and preserve our rich tradition of the ancient weaves in the true sense. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2021

“This National Handloom Day, let us all pledge to wear India Handloom products and motivate others to do the same. This is the best way to promote and preserve our rich tradition of the ancient weaves in the true sense.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).