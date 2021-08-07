New Delhi, August 7: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday released the schedule of the compartment and improvement exam schedule for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) board exams 2021. The exams for both the class will begin from August 16. Students can check the schedule on the official website of the board - cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2021: CISCE Declares 10th and 12th Results at results.cisce.org.

The compartment and improvement exams for class 10 will conclude on September 2, while the last exam of class 12 will be on September 7. The results of these exams will be announced on September 12. Class 10 compartment and improvement exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and for class 12 the timings are 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. ISC, ICSE Improvement Exams 2021 Update: CISCE Extends Registration Date Till August 4.

Additional 15 minutes will be given for reading question papers. The official notification reads, “Those candidates who are successful at the compartment examination and whose overall results will change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original to the council through their school. On receipt of the same. The revised Statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates’ school.”

Candidates unable to clear compartment exams and do not qualify for the award of a pass certificate. These students should also return their original statement of marks to the council. They will be issued a revised mark sheet by the CISCE.

Similarly, the candidates who appear for the improvement exams should return their original mark sheet to the council. Students will receive their updated mark sheet, and scores of improvement exams will be final. The CISCE had declared the ICSE result 2021 and ISC result 2021 on July 24 at its official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

