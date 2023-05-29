New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI ) The national secretary general of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande said that the inauguration of the new Parliament building was a great event depicting the inherent oneness of the people and tradition of our great Bharat.

In a statement, VHP said, "May 28 is an important date for Bharat when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the Nation. This dedication event was preceded by the handing over of Sengol by 21 Adheenams from Tamizhagam Tamil (Nadu)".

The VHP secretary general said that this event signifies the Bharathiya culture, tradition and spirituality, which are inherent traits of this sacred nation.

"Spiritualism and Nationalism are the two eyes of this country," he said in a statement.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad considers this event as the pride of the nation, as it highlighted the historical, sacred culture and tradition of this nation and condemns the attempt to politicize this event for political gains by some anti-national and anti-Hindu forces," Parade added.

As per the statement, the VHP will take this spiritualism and nationalism message across the country in the coming days when VHP is entering the 60th year of its foundation.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Twenty Opposition parties boycotted the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution" (ANI)

