New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The new Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022, not only strengthen collection but also focus on reuse and recycling of plastic waste, the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) said on Friday.

Ashish Jain, the director of IPCA, an NGO providing waste management solutions, welcomed the government notification on extended producer responsibility (EPR) guidelines and said it promotes a circular economy and give clear direction to stakeholders.

"PWM (Amendment) Rules, 2022, is a welcome step to promote a circular economy and to strengthen the collection of plastic waste. This time, the rules and directions to each stakeholder are clearer.

"The rules are not only talking about the collection but also focusing on reuse and recycling of plastic waste. A few new categories of plastic such as compostable, paper laminate, and metalized MLP are also included under EPR obligation which will help to develop the collection mechanism of such waste also," Jain said.

He also lauded the new rules for talking about developing infrastructure like material recovery facilities, saying it is the need of the hour and would facilitate more collection and segregation of plastic along with maximum recovery of plastic waste.

"About calculating EPR liability, the proposed formula is well understood and responsible stakeholders would be able to calculate their liability easily.

"I hope the rules will bring more transparency and efficiency to the EPR mechanism and there will be more plastic collection and recycling," he said.

Taking forward the commitment to eliminate single-use plastics, the Environment Ministry has notified comprehensive guidelines on EPR for plastic packaging.

Announcing the notification of the new Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022 through social media late Thursday night, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the guidelines provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic packaging waste and promote alternatives to plastic.

