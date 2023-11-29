Bareilly (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A newborn admitted to the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at the district women's hospital here died while being shifted to the Government Medical College Budaun due to a fire in the ward.

The Bareilly district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

Also Read | Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada Asks His Supporter To Burn Effigies of Cabinet Colleague Ashok Choudhary in a Viral Audio Clip.

Chief Medical Superintendent Tribhuvan Prasad said the fire broke out in the SNCU ward due to a short circuit, leading to suspension of medical services.

He said five of the 11 newborns admitted to the SNCU ward were referred to the Budaun Medical College. One of the five newborns died on the way while they were being taken to the Budaun facility by an ambulance, Prasad said.

Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka High Court Allows Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Withdraw Appeal Petition After State Govt Withdraws Consent for CBI Probe.

The chief medical Superintendent said amid chaos, five children were taken to private hospitals by their relatives, while one was discharged from the hospital.

Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who visited the SNCU ward of the district women's hospital on Wednesday, said he has ordered Chief Medical Officer Vishram Singh to investigate the incident.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College (GMC), Budaun, C P Singh, said five children were referred from Bareilly.

Among them, the child of a woman named Shabana died on the way, he added.

He said as the condition of three of the four children worsened, they were referred to the Saifai Medical College.

A child is being treated at the Budaun Medical College, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Yadav, Head of Pediatrics Department of the Saifai Medical College, said the condition of the three children who were referred from the Budaun Medical College remains critical and they have been admitted to the ICU.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)