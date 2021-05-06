Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): An non-governmental organisation (NG), run by former MLA and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Piriya Sairaj, donated two ambulances with oxygen kits for COVID-19 patients in Ichchapuram assembly constituency.

Uddanam foundation (the NGO), founder Piriya Sairaj and convenor Piriya Vijaya have handed over the ambulances with oxygen kits to Srikakulam district collector J Nivas. They requested the collector to use the ambulances to take the coronavirus patients with fallen oxygen levels to hospitals at Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.

"Hiring private ambulance is a costly affair. Those unable to bear that burden are facing many troubles", said the founder.

Uddanam Foundation appealed to the district collector to help such people with the oxygen ambulances.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 21,954 new COVID-19 cases, 10,141 recoveries and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department today. (ANI)

