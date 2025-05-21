New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi government to explore the feasibility of geotagging trees while conducting the tree census in the national capital.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding illegal tree felling in the green belt near Naharpur village in Delhi.

In an order dated May 15, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the counsel for the Delhi government that a tree census was being undertaken in the national capital in line with a Supreme Court order.

The court noted the counsel's submission that digitalisation of the records was being done which would help to identify repeated violators involved in tea felling.

"The competent authority will explore the feasibility of geotagging of trees in that exercise, if not already included," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and judicial member Afroz Ahmad.

Geotagging of trees involves adding geographic location data, like latitude and longitude, to individual trees or groups of trees.

The tribunal further noted that, according to the advocate, FIRs had been registered and punitive action taken for the illegal felling of trees but there was no existing mechanism to find if the same person had committed the violation more the once.

It said that according to the counsel, digitalisation of the records would help to identify repeat violators.

"On instructions, she (counsel) submits that this exercise will be completed within three months," the bench said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on September 22.

