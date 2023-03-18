New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member joint committee to verify facts regarding air pollution around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which jeopardizes the health of indoor as well as OPD patients and doctors and other staff of AIIMS.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on March 17, 2023, stated, "We are satisfied that the matter needs consideration. Facts need to be verified by an independent expert committee to consider further order."

"Accordingly, we constitute a seven-member joint Committee to be headed by Member Secretary, CPCB with other members being DCP (Traffic), area DFO, MCD, DPCC and Director-AIIMS or his nominee and a nominee of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital," said the Tribunal.

"The Committee may consider the allegations noted, including traffic/parking status and deliberate upon plan for mitigation measures to control air pollution in the area such as regulation of traffic, shifting to battery-operated vehicles in specified areas, no vehicle zones, removal of encroachments and hawkers, dense plantations, noise and dust control measures at strategic locations, water sprinkling etc," stated Tribunal in order.

The Tribunal noted, "This application moved by Gaurav Sharma is against the alleged failure of the statutory and administrative authorities to control air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi."

Tribunal further noted, "A large number of hawkers, shopkeepers and vehicles are causing pollution and obstructing the emergency movement of ambulances. Pavements are encroached by residents or commercial activities. There is no adequate green belt necessary to absorb dust and Carbon Dioxide generated. With ang view to keep the air quality within prescribed limits, measures to scientifically handle garbage and bio-medical waste are not adequately taken."

Tribunal noted that AIIMS is an institution of excellence with multi-speciality treatment facilities where daily footfall has increased to 65,000 persons and footfall of vehicles has increased to 7500 per day. Even healthy people visiting such an environment may be affected by the disease on account of air pollution, apart from treatment of patients becoming more difficult.

"The applicant has annexed photographs of encroachments and articles about the adverse impact of air pollution. Further, as per data of three AAQ Monitoring Stations near AIIMS in the month of November December is in the 'Severe' category," the tribunal said.

"The chart giving specific readings at Siri Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and R.K. Puram AAQ Monitoring Stations has been filed in the application," noted the tribunal. (ANI)

