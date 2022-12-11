New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to obtain a factual report on the alleged violations of environmental norms by a housing project in Ghaziabad.

The green panel was hearing a petition alleging the Siddharth Vihar Yojana in Ghaziabad, a scheme or project by the Awas Vikas Parishad, was being developed through several builders in violation of environmental norms.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat, Injured Two in Seoni; Angry Villagers Beat Up Veterinarian From PTR in Protest.

"In our view...let a factual report be obtained by the tribunal, for which purpose we constitute a joint committee comprising the state pollution control board (PCB) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, within one month," a bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed last week.

The bench also said, "The report besides covering issues raised like sewage treatment plant (STP), developing plantation and others, may also provide status of existing infrastructure in the area to carry treated sewage (sewerage) and solid waste collection and transportation systems for processing at identified sites."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Assures Him of All Possible Cooperation.

It then directed a copy of the order be sent to the authorities concerned for compliance.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on January 12.

According to the petition, some projects in the scheme were complete and allowed to be occupied in contravention of the environmental norms, such as the non-installation of STPs and the non-development of green belt.

"Thereby the constructions raised are causing huge pollution," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)