India News | NGT Resumes Functioning, Premises Sanitised

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal sanitised its entire premises here and resumed its functioning on Tuesday, days after an official was found Corona positive.

As the corona positive case came to light, the NGT followed the necessary protocols and the entire staff has been asked to strictly follow all protocols, guidelines, instructions, advisories, directions, etc. issued by the government from time to time.

The NGT (Principal Bench) premises were sanitised and high-risk exposure contacts were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days, while the low-risk exposure contacts were directed to closely monitor their health and to follow all applicable protocols.

"In terms of the guidelines issued by Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, the NGT shall resume its functioning with effect from May 26," an office order said.

According to a notification issued by the NGT, the staff coming to the office shall continue to get themselves thermally scanned at the entry gate, wear face-masks throughout, wash/sanitize hands frequently and maintain social distancing strictly.

"In case any staff member is unable to physically attend office on the ground of Corona-related health/risk issues, intimation about the same be immediately given to their section-heads and Administration Section of the Office (through email) as well as the concerned health authorities, wherever applicable, as per the extant protocols.

"All regular updates about their health be sent to the Office and health authorities for proper verification, monitoring, contact tracing and follow up. No laxity or negligence in this regard be shown by any such staff member for his own safety and that of his family, neighbourhood and staff at workplace," the notification said.

It further said that section-heads should remain in touch with the staff working under them and modify the duty rosters in such manner that staff falling in 'safe' and 'low-risk' categories is physically called to the office initially.

While the staff members in 'high-risk' and 'moderate-risk' categories are duly accommodated and physically called subsequent to their coming out of these categories, while making endeavour for 50 per cent physical attendance as per earlier instructions to the extent possible, it said.

"The remaining staff not so physically called, shall continue to work from homes," the notification said,

According to a notification issued by the NGT on May 22, the official, posted in General Administration section of the Principal Bench here, had last attended the office on May 19 and was hospitalized.

"All necessary protocols are being followed. Contact tracing is in progress and high risk contacts shall be asked to self quarantine for 14 days. The NGT (PB) premises shall remain under deep sanitization and with effect from May 23, 2020, no officer/staff/lawyers/litigant­s/public shall be permitted to have access to the NGT (PB) premises. Further decision shall be taken as per the advice of health authorities on May 25, 2020," a notification issued by the tribunal had said.

The NGT had earlier issued instructions regarding its functioning stating that the Chairperson, Members and officers (Deputy Registrars and above) will attend the Office with 100 per cent attendance.

As for the remaining staff, up to 33 per cent of the strength will physically attend the office as separately notified from time to time, the NGT had said.

According to the office order issued by the NGT, the section heads/incharge of all sections shall prepare rosters of staff required to attend office physically by rotation and the staff members not required to present physically at the office.

It had said that only online filing (e-filing) of cases will be allowed and no physical filing is permitted.

