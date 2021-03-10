By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In the latest development, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) beneficiaries residing in at least 11 states and Union Territories can now avail free PVC Ayushman cards via UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL).

For this, the National Health Authority (NHA) has signed an agreement with UTIITSL to issue free PVC card Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries in Bihar, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura, Nagaland, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

UTIITSL is the second agency after Common Service Centre (CSC SPV) which has been empanelled by the NHA to provide free PVC Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries.

In the coming days, the facility would be extended to more states and UTs on the basis of concurrence from the respective states and UTs.

Until now, beneficiaries were required to pay Rs 30 as fees to UTIITSL. Ayushman cards generated at any of the PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, however, were issued for free and will continue to be issued free of charge.

Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) said, "NHA's memorandum of understanding with UTIITSL aims to reach to all AB-PMJAY beneficiaries so that they can get the healthcare benefits under the scheme without any hassle."

"The PVC Ayushman cards are of good quality, safe, durable, easy to handle which is free of cost for the beneficiaries. In the recent past, the NHA has also signed MoU with Common Service Centres (CVC) for generating PVC Ayushman cards. Ayushman card gives a sense of entitlement and empowerment to the beneficiaries. NHA along with its counterparts in States/UTs are making all efforts to ensure that beneficiaries are not only aware of the scheme but also they are empowered to seek free healthcare services under the scheme," Sharma added.

Under this initiative, AB-PMJAY beneficiaries will receive a paper-based card on the spot post-approval of the record. Subsequently, a printed PVC Ayushman card would be provided to the beneficiary which can be collected from the same UTIITSL center. However, those service providers who will have the facility to print the PVC card can issue the card in the first instant itself.

The Ayushman card is not an essential requirement for availing healthcare benefits under the AB PM-JAY scheme. It is a mechanism for the identification and verification of beneficiaries to enable seamless delivery of health services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)