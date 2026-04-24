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Agency News Agency News India News | NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Reported Death of Two Girl Students in Odisha's Gajapati Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Reportedly, the incident occurred when the girls were playing near the school entrance.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two girl students died after an iron gate of a government primary school collapsed upon them in the Gajapati district of Odisha on April 15, an official statement released on Friday said.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the girls were playing near the school entrance.

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The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the victims, it added.

"Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha and the Superintendent of Police, Gajapati, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," it read out.

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According to the media report, carried on April 16, the students were trapped under the debris. The locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two sanitation workers died and another was injured after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer line at the Ambedkar Chowk of Firozpur Jhirka area in the Nuh district of Haryana on April 15, it added.

Reportedly, the contractor engaged by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of the state government had deployed three workers for cleaning the sewer line without any safety gear, it added.

It has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that on April 16, four children died due to drowning in a 15-feet-deep pit near a drain work site in the Islampura area of Nanded district in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the drain is being constructed by the local civic body and wastewater had accumulated in the nearby pit, the Commission added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)