Home

India

Politics INDIA Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal Among AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Switching Sides to BJP, Claims Raghav Chadha (Watch Videos) Raghav Chadha said that the two-thirds faction of the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, comprising a breakaway faction, will merge with the BJP in the coming days. Chadha made the announcement in a press conference, accompanied by another party Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, April 24: Raghav Chadha, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, dropped a political bombshell on Friday, by announcing his exit from the party along with six other party lawmakers – all headed to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that the two-thirds faction of the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, comprising a breakaway faction, will merge with the BJP in the coming days. Chadha made the announcement in a press conference, accompanied by another party Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak.

According to multiple reports citing Chadha, those others who have decided to join ranks and take the plunge are Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahni. The development comes as a body blow for the fledgling party and its convenor, as well as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP: Full List Here.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Addresses Press Conference

VIDEO | Delhi: At a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announces the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha bloc’s move to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He says, “In the Rajya Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party has 10 MPs. More than two-thirds of them are with us… pic.twitter.com/liRxHjrlDa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Raghav, one of the youngest parliamentarians, also announced that along with him, two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have decided to switch their political loyalties – a stance that will help them bypass the anti-defection law and shield them from any action by the parent party.

The development comes days after Raghav Chadha’s demotion in the House from the post of Deputy Leader of the party, for allegedly not raising key issues against the government. Raghav Chadha Joins BJP; Says AAP ‘Deeply Trapped in the Hands of Corrupt Individuals’ (Watch Videos).

Interestingly, Ashok Mittal, who replaced Chadha as the new party Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, has also joined him in the merger with the BJP. Currently, the AAP has 10 members in the Upper House, with broad representation from Punjab – the only state where it remains in power.

Out of 10 MPs, seven are from Punjab, namely – Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Harbhajan Singh and Sant Balbir Singh. The lawmakers from Delhi are Swati Maliwal, Narain Dass Gupta and Sanjay Singh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).