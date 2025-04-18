Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will visit the refugee camp in Malda, West Bengal, on Friday.

In a post on X on Thursday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said, "A team of NHRC officials will visit the refugee camp in Malda, West Bengal tomorrow."

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.

A division bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury directed the state government to set up a committee to facilitate rehabilitation for those affected by the violence.

This committee will include members from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), West Bengal Human Rights Commission, and the State Legal Services Authority.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, the petitioner, said, "The Court took cognisance of the matter and pressed on 4 issues. The court will look into the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The state government has to manage their housing till they (violence victims) get their homes. It has been ordered to set up a committee which will have a member of the National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission, and the committee will take all the problems of the victims, and the court will monitor it."

The next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing the state, stated that the court has directed that no one will be allowed to make any provocative statements.

Kalyan Banerjee said, "A team of one member each from National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission and State Legal Services Authority will be set up. They will visit the site and later submit the report to the court. The view of the rehabilitation scheme remains with the state. They asked for NIA, CBI and full authority to central forces, but it was not given."

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose along with the victims of Murshidabad violence on Thursday.

Majumdar arrived at Raj Bhavan with the families of the victims of the violence.

North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh said, "Bengal is burning, and that should come before everyone, and hence, we are here to meet the Governor. We will take this to the President and the Prime Minister as well. The West Bengal Government and the police are giving false reports. We are here with the victims."

Governor Bose said that he will visit Murshidabad tomorrow to assess the situation in the violence-hit area.

"I am going to the field to see for myself the realities of the field. I will have an objective view of the matter. The situation has been brought under control. We should take further steps to prevent similar instances in future. I will certainly visit Murshidabad...People from the area have requested to have a BSF camp there," Bose said while addressing a press conference.

The West Bengal Governor stated that Raj Bhavan will do everything possible to support the victims in collaboration with the Union and State Governments.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will also visit Murshidabad later."I will go to Murshidabad. An SIT has been formed to investigate the unrest in Murshidabad. The state government will build houses for the victims. The Administration is trying to restore the confidence of the people of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

She also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act. (ANI)

