New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case.

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court, Hyderabad, C P Moideen alias Girish has been charged under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official statement said.

According to the NIA investigation, Moideen was actively involved in the Maoist conspiracy to wage a war against the government of India, it said.

Evidence gathered during the investigation confirmed his central role in Maoist operations in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of the CPI (Maoist), said the statement issued by the NIA.

Further NIA investigations revealed that he was a Special Zonal Committee Member of the WGSZC and took over as secretary of WGSZC after the arrest of Central Committee member Sanjoy Deepak Rao in September 2023.

Moideen oversaw People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) squads in WGSZC, led recruitment drives, propagated Maoist ideology and planned violent actions targeting security forces in the Kerala–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu tri-junction, the anti-terror organisation found during investigation, the NIA said.

Moideen was taken into custody by the Kerala Police in August 2024 and arrested by the NIA in January 2025.

The charge sheet was filed in a case originally registered by the Telangana Police in September 2023 against the cadres and members of the CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations following the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao.

Rao was nabbed when he was found carrying arms and ammunition along with Maoist literature.

Subsequently, the case was taken over by the NIA, which charge-sheeted Rao and carried forward the investigation as part of its efforts to scuttle CPI (Maoist)'s revival attempts and dismantle its urban and armed networks, the statement said.

