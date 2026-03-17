Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): A private mini bus carrying ten employees overturned in Telangan's Medchal-Malkajgiri, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to a Police Offical," Today, a private mini bus belonging to Lee Pharma, carrying 10 employees from KPHB to Gaddapotaram Industrial Area, overturned on the road near Tata Motors towards Bachupally Road"

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"One person sustained a head injury, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries. Traffic movement in the area is normal," police said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)