New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against the third accused in a case related to an attempt to revive the Naxal Northern Regional Bureau (NRB).

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Priyanshu Kashyap alias Rakesh alias Nilesh, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The anti-terror agency had earlier chargesheeted two other accused--Ajay Singhal and Vishal Singh--in February and November last year, respectively in the case RC-01/2023/NIA-LKW related to attempts by various leaders, cadres and sympathisers and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the CPI (Maoist) to re-energise the terror organisation's decrepit influence in the NRB, comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

"An active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation, Priyanshu was in charge of the outfit's Area Cell Committee in Delhi and Sub-Zonal Committee (SZC) in Rohtak," said the agency in a statement.

Arrested in July 2025, Priyanshu was found by NIA to be engaged in "ideological indoctrination, recruitment and mobilisation for CPI (Maoist), and was also involved in the revival of front organisations and dissemination of banned material for the banned outfit."

NIA investigations had further revealed that "Priyanshu had carried out his underground activities under a false identity, using clandestine methods. He was found in possession of various incriminating underground and operational documents of CPI (Maoist), leading to the filing of charges against him." (ANI)

