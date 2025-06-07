New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five accused, including designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, in the 2024 case relating to bomb attacks at two clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, according to an official statement from the agency.

NIA has charged Canada-based Satinderjit Singh @Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh @Randeep Malik, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and UA(P) Act. Barring Goldy Brar and Randeep Malik, all others have been arrested in the case.

NIA had found the accused to be involved in conspiracy to target Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector-29, Gurugram with bombs, as part of the Babbar Khalistani International (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in the state of Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI terror outfit, took place on December 10, 2024. NIA investigations later revealed that the deep-rooted terror conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and his associates.

As per NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms and ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

The anti-terror agency is continuing with its probe into the case. (ANI)

