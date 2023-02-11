New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection with al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) case.

The searches were conducted at Thanisandra, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Palghar, Thane in Maharashtra with the help of Internal Security Division, Karnataka and local police" the anti-terror agency said in a statement, adding that following the searches, they are probing two suspects in a terror conspiracy case.

"Inputs had revealed that these two suspects were in contact with foreign-based online handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations over encrypted communication platforms. And that they were involved in a conspiracy to radicalize youth over social media platforms and provoke them to indulge in acts of violence and terrorism," the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on July 2022 at Tilaknagar Police Station, Bengaluru, Karnataka State and re-registered by NIA on November 30, 2022.

During these searches, various digital devices and documents were seized.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further reports are awaited.

Earlier in January, NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal pertaining to the killing of police personnel and looting of their arms and ammunition by Naxals on June 14, 2019, in Jharkhand's Saraikela district. (ANI)

