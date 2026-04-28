India News | NIA Fans out Across Bengal Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Focus on Explosives and Illegal Arms

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has spread out its multiple teams across West Bengal ahead of the second phase of polls as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process and to enable swift response to any untoward situation.

Officials said the NIA teams are present in Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Howrah and Kolkata, and are actively probing cases related to the recovery of crude bombs, illegal arms and ammunition.

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"The agency has intensified its presence as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process. The NIA teams are stationed on the ground to enable swift response to any untoward situation that may arise before, during, or after polling," said the officials.

They also indicated that the move is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any potential disruption linked to the seizure of explosives or unlawful weapons in sensitive areas.

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The deployment of NIA teams comes after the anti-terror agency on April 26 took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation considering a terror angle. The agency had registered a fresh FIR in the case after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA had taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by the Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property.

The case dated April 25 was initially registered at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation.

Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

The MHA had assessed that the case involves a "scheduled offence" under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Officials noted that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the potential intent to spread fear and terror among citizens.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its possible national security implications, and the necessity to uncover a wider conspiracy, the MHA had directed the NIA to take over the probe.

In its directive issued under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, the MHA had authorised the NIA to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)