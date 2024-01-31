New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two charge sheets naming three Bangladeshi nationals in Tamil Nadu in a case related to the alleged trafficking of persons of Rohingya and Bangladeshi origin into India as part of a large-scale network.

The accused have been identified as Babu SK alias Babu Shoriful alias Md Soriful Babumiya, Shahabuddin Hossain alias Md Sahab Uddin and Munna alias Noor Karim.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Indulging in Indecent Act With Woman Over Bet.

The three were allegedly actively involved in forging Indian documents to conceal their true identity, a release issued by the NIA said.

The NIA, which has been investigating the case since November 7, 2023, had found that Babu SK, in connivance with other accused, allegedly "used to traffick and also receive trafficked Bangladesh nationals".

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

"He had been wilfully facilitating their illegal stay in India without valid documents. He was also found involved in employing and exploiting the victims. Further investigations revealed that Babu SK had fabricated and forged his birth certificate and driving licence, and had also fraudulently obtained many other Indian identity documents, such as ration card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Indian Passport etc.," the release said.

According to the NIA investigation, the other two charge-sheeted accused, Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna, both hailing from Chittagong district, had allegedly entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts.

They had allegedly procured Aadhaar cards by submitting forged documents, besides getting other Indian identity documents, such as PAN cards.

They had also purchased SIM cards and opened bank accounts with the help of the fraudulently obtained documents. Investigations in the case are continuing, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)