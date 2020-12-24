Chandigarh, December 24: In light of the upcoming festival of Christmas and to commemorate Shahidi Jor Mel, the night curfew in Punjab has been lifted from tonight till Sunday night.

"We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas and to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Thursday. For Christmas, the night curfew will be removed for Thursday night, and for Shahidi Jor Mel, night curfew will be removed in the Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night. Night Curfew: Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Rajasthan, These Places Have Imposed Curfew So Far Ahead of Christmas 2020 & New Year's Eve.

The curfew was earlier imposed on December 11 amid complaints of mass violations of COVID-19 curbs at weddings and parties. The Chief Minister ordered the restriction of 100 on indoor and 250 on outdoor gatherings in the state, with the extension of night curfew in all cities and towns till January 1, 2021.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Shaheedi Jor Mel is three-day annual congregation organised every year in December at the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab to pay homage to the Chhotte Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh.

