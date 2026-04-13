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Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan in Karnataka's Dharwad district, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the murder took place on April 10 and further arrests are likely.

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"On April 10, a murder was committed of one person, Fairoz Pathan. In this case, nine people have been arrested. We are yet to arrest a few more people involved in this case," he said.

According to the police, unidentified assailants allegedly barged into Pathan's house in the Mehboob Nagar area and attacked him with lethal weapons late at night. He died on the spot.

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Police said family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Authorities have also seized two motorcycles and a Zen car linked to the accused.

On the motive behind the killing, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner earlier said that it is yet to be established.

"That is yet to be ascertained. But the complainant and the family members of the deceased say that they had a rivalry with the accused. We'll ascertain the exact cause," he said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)