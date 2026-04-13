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A 13-year-old girl from Palghar district was traced and safely reunited with her family after she ran away from home, reportedly distressed over feeling that her mother favoured her younger sibling. Police said the minor was found unharmed following a search operation launched within hours of her disappearance.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 9, under the jurisdiction of the Safale Police Station, where authorities were alerted about the missing girl. Officials said she was in a vulnerable emotional state and at risk of self-harm, prompting an urgent response. Palghar Shocker: Man Takes Blessings of Goddess, Dies While Climbing Down 900 Steps of Mahalakshmi Temple in Maharashtra; Family Suspects Heart Attack.

Teen Girl Runs Away Claiming Mother Favoured Younger Sister in Palghar

According to police, the girl, a resident of Hanjaroli village, had been upset due to a perceived lack of attention from her mother. She believed her younger sister received more affection, which contributed to her emotional distress.

Authorities noted that such feelings, especially among adolescents, can escalate quickly if not addressed, highlighting the importance of family communication and emotional support. Palghar Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies of Electrocution While Retrieving Shuttlecock in Naigaon Near Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

Search Operation and Rescue

Police teams, along with local villagers, initiated a coordinated search effort soon after the girl went missing. She was eventually located near the Dranjaroli Dam area. District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh confirmed that the girl was found safe and brought back without any physical harm.

Following her rescue, the girl was provided professional counselling to address her emotional distress and negative thoughts. Officials said the intervention was aimed at ensuring her mental well-being and preventing similar incidents in the future. She has since been reunited with her parents, and authorities have advised the family to provide continued emotional support.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).