Noida, Sep 17 (PTI) Nine alleged criminals were held in two separate gunfights with the police in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Friday.

Both the encounters took place late Thursday night, officials said.

The first gunfight, which broke out in Sector 8 of Noida, led to the arrest of a gang involved in a robbery at a leather garments factory in the city early on September 6, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said one of the arrested accused had worked as a security guard at the garments shop prior to plotting the robbery along with three others.

“We were investigating the robbery case and had an input that the gang could strike again. A gunfight broke out in Sector 8, under Sector 20 police station, leading to the arrest of the four men,” Singh said.

Seven sacks full of raw material robbed by them from the factory were recovered from their car, which has been impounded, he said.

Two accused were injured in the gunfight, police said.

The second incident took place in Ecotech 3 police station area of Greater Noida where the gunfight broke out after the accused were intercepted during a police check, officials said.

“The accused were on different motorcycles when they were intercepted for inquiry. However, they opened fire on the police party and tried to escape, leading to a gunfight. Three accused got hit on their legs in retaliatory firing,” a police spokesperson said.

All five accused, who have been involved in cases of robbery in the NCR in the past, have been arrested, the official said.

FIRs have been lodged in both the cases at the respective police stations, the official added.

