Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

With this, the total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha seat stands at 13, he said.

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Polling in Jammu will be held on April 26.

The nine candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday are Congress' Raman Bhalla, Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal's Ankur Sharma, J&K Nationalist People's Front's Swami Divya Nand, National Awami United Party's Shikha Bandral and five Independents -- Raj Kumar, Shaber Ahmed, Prince Raina, Karanjit and Bansi Lal.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Domestic Help Dies After Falling From 19th Floor at VVIP Homes Society, Protest Erupts (Watch Video).

The last date for filing nominations is April 4. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 6 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

The BJP's sitting MP from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma filed his nomination papers on March 30, eyeing a hat-trick.

In the 2019 general elections, Sharma secured 8,58,066 votes, defeating Congress' Bhalla by a margin of 3,02,875 votes. Sharma had defeated Congress' Madan Lal Sharma by over 2.57 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)