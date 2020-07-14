Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Nine people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 340 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 8,511.

So far, 213 fatalities have been reported in the state, a medical bulletin said.

Three deaths were reported in Ludhiana; two each in Sangrur and Mohali; and one each in Amritsar and Fazilka, it said.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar, worst-hit districts in the state, reported 80 cases each; followed by 51 in Patiala; 26 in Mohali; 22 in Amritsar; 20 in Sangrur; 12 in Faridkot; nine each in SBS Nagar and Rupnagar; seven in Fatehgarh Sahib; six in Kapurthala; four each in Ferozepur and Fazilka; three in Hoshiarpur; two in Tarn Taran; and one each in Mansa, Bathinda, Moga, Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

Of the total cases, two were foreign returnees while eight had travelled to other states.

Meanwhile, 77 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

A total of 5,663 people have been cured of the infection so far, the bulletin said. There are 2,635 active cases in the state as of now, it said.

Ludhiana continued to topp the COVID tally with 1,520 cases, followed by 1,345 in Jalandhar; 1,109 in Amritsar; 723 in Patiala; 667 in Sangrur; 442 in Mohali; 291 in Gurdaspur; 256 in Pathankot; 233 in SBS Nagar; 219 in Tarn Taran; 204 in Hoshiarpur; 173 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 169 each in Faridkot and Ferozepur; 153 in Muktsar; 152 in Moga; 151 in Bathinda; 141 each in Kapurthala and Rupnagar; 112 in Fazilka; 77 in Barnala; and 64 in Mansa.

Eleven patients are critical and on ventilator while 54 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 4,09,643 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said.

