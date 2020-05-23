India News | Nine More Mumbai Returnees Test Corona-positive in Himachal; Tally Rises to 179

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Ten more persons, including nine Mumbai returnees tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 179, the officials said.

Of the new ten cases, six are reported from Kangra and four from Mandi district, they added.

Nine of the fresh cases are those of Mumbai returnees while one returned from Jalandhar, they said, adding four of them are women.

In Kangra, two women, aged 70 and 44 years, from Lambagaon, in Jaisinghpur and Bhawarna respectively tested positive, a district official said.

Similarly three men, aged 48, 49 and 50 years from Lambagaon in Jaisinghpur, Palampur and Jaisinghpur respectively tested positive on Saturday.

All had reached the state from Mumbai in a special train on May 18 and were quarantined at Paraur in Palampur subdivision.

The 70-year-old woman is being shifted to DCHC, Dharamshala, while the rest four are being shifted to Pri Baijnath.

Besides a 68-year-old man presently admitted at Sari Tanda arrived from Jalandhar has tested positive in Kangra district, he added.

In Mandi, the four COVID-19 patients include three members of a family – a woman and her son and daughter. They were already in a quarantine centre, Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.

The woman's husband also returned recently from Mumbai, but his report was negative, Chauhan said.

A 61-year-old taxi driver, a resident of Mumbai, also tested positive for COVID-19. He had brought some residents from there a few days ago and was quarantined after developing influenza-like symptoms, the official said.

The number of active cases of the pathogen in the state is 116 and 59 people have recovered so far, according to officials.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases at 55, followed by Kangra with 36, eight in Mandi, five each in Solan and Bilaspur; two each in Sirmaur, Una and Chamba, and one in Kullu, the officials said.

Four people have died of coronavirus infection in the state.

