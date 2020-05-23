Announcement regarding Shawwal crescent will be made by hilal committees in New Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh after Maghrib prayers. Announcement regarding Shawwal crescent will be made by hilal committees in New Delhi, Jaipur and Chaandigarh after Maghrib prayers. Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Imam Ahmed Bukhari, will make announcement regarding moon sighting in Delhi. If the moon is sighted today, the Eid will be celebrated on Sunday The hilal committees of capitals of all these states - New Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh - will issue the announcement over Shawwal crescent today.

People following Islam will look out for crescent in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab states of India on the evening of May 23, which is chand raat. The Eid-Al-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims. If the hilal crescent is sighted on the 29th day of Ramzan, then the Eid will be celebrated on May 24. Otherwise, Muslims in these regions will celebrate Eid on Monday.

Hilal committees in each of these states will start looking out for the crescent shortly before Asr prayers and continue till Maghrib namaz. They will then make an announcement about whether the moon has been sighted or not. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the duration of the month.

Except for some parts of Kerala and Karnataka, the Ramzan in India began from April 25. Muslims in Delhi Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab will observe the 29th of Ramzan on May 23, and they will celebrate Eid 2020 either on Sunday (May 24) or Monday (May 25) depending upon the moon sighting.

During the month of Ramzan, all the healthy Muslims observe fast. It is done to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset in this holy month. Zakat (charity) is also obligatory during Ramadan. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, congregational prayers did not take place at mosques.