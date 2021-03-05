Noida (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,577, official data showed.

The active cases in the district reached 74 from 69 from the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another four patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,412, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.35 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 2,017 from 2,029 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,93,288 and the death toll remained 8,729 on Friday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)