Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Two girls aged nine and six were allegedly abducted by a youth, who raped and murdered one of them, police said on Friday here.

While the nine-year-old girl was found dead in a field with blood stains on her clothes, the other somehow managed to escape, they said.

Police have arrested the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the youth who resided at the girls' village took them for a ride on a bicycle on Thursday.

The girls were cousins and police started searching for them when their families approached them.

Police recovered the body of the nine-year-old girl from a field on Friday morning.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the SSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

