Sitapur, August 19: Unidentified suspects damaged a statue of B R Ambedkar in this during in the early hours of Friday, police said. Police have lodged an FIR and started investigating the incident.

Locals spotted the damaged statue in Rikhipurwa village of Hargaon area on Friday morning and informed the police. Senior officials along with police teams reached the spot and assured the locals of action against those involved in the vandalism. Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Sri Tulsi Mandir in New York Smashed and Painted With Hate-Filled Words.

Additional Superintendent of police Rajiv Dixit said, "The suspects damaged the statue in the dark and fled the scene. We have lodged a case against unidentified people and started probe. The accused will be arrested soon." The district officials have assured the locals of their support in replacing the damaged statue.

