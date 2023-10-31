Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 26 National Highway Projects with an investment of more than Rs 17,500 crore during a programme held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism. The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth while NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Lady Doctor Attacked by Kannada Superstar Darshan's Pet Dogs, Complain Lodged (Watch Video).

The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.

While speaking at the event Nitin Gadkari said, "NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi these projects underscore the commitment to delivering world-class highway infrastructure to the northeast and accelerating its economic and tourism growth."

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Panel Report Citing Marathas Shall be Issued 'Kunbi Caste' Certificates to Make Them Eligible For Quotas.

The Union Minister of State for Roads Transport and Highways, General VK Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Cabinet Ministers, Member of Parliaments, MLAs, and NHIDCL officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Union Minister along with Union MoS General VK Singh, Chief Ministers of several states, and in the presence of all NHIDCL stakeholders, conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing National Highway projects in the North-east region in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)