New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court has extended by four weeks the interim bail to Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, to take care of his ailing mother.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran extended the interim bail by four more weeks to enable Yadav to attend to his ailing mother, who had undergone surgery.

The bench also made it clear that no further indulgence for an extension will be given on medical grounds.

In its order, the bench stated, "Though arguments have been made by both sides with respect to the physical condition of the petitioner's mother, we are inclined to extend the period of interim bail by four more weeks. It is made clear that no further indulgence for an extension will be given on medical grounds."

Earlier, that bench had also extended his interim bail. Yadav's counsel, seeking extension, told the bench that since the surgery was performed on May 25, his mother required post-operative care.

On April 24, the apex court had granted interim bail to Yadav and said he shall reside only at his residence in Ghaziabad. His bail was later extended for four weeks.

Granting interim bail to Yadav, the top court had said he shall not make any contact with the witness who deposed against him and Neelam Katara, the mother of Nitish Katara.

It had also asked the Uttarakhand and Delhi police to provide security to witnesses and Neelam Katara.

The top court had also noted that Yadav has completed 23 years of his imprisonment in the case.

Yadav had sought interim bail, saying his mother's condition was serious, his assistance and presence were needed.

Yadav's plea, which raises the issue of denial of remission benefits to him, has also been pending before the apex court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister.

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave a jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)

