Patna, July 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said.

According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Minister's Office who had undergone the test was found positive for the infection.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot at by Unknown Assailant in Barrackpore, Rushed to Hospital.

Kumar, earlier in the day, underwent a COVID-19 test after acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for the virus.

He had shared the dais with Singh at an official event here on July 1, officials said.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 32-inch Y Series Television's First Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Amazon India; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

The swab samples of Kumar and 15 staffers of the CMO were sent to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here for COVID-19 test.

"Out of the 16 samples, the chief minister and 14 staffers of CMO have tested negative for COVID-19 while one staffer has been found positive in the test," a source at IGIMS said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)