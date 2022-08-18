Patna, August 18: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dismissed the prediction of his former party colleague RCP Singh who alleged that the JD(U) will merge with the RJD in the near future. "Arrey chhodiye (Let it go)," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reacting to RCP Singh's claim.

Earlier today, RCP Singh had slammed Nitish Kumar for repeatedly changing alliances and claimed that Janata Dal (United) will merge with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal in the near future, adding that the youth of Bihar needs to come together to free the State from the mismatched alliance of both the parties.

"How many more times will he (Nitish Kumar) switch sides? He has already done that four times - in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022," Singh said. "It is certain that JD(U) will merge with RJD. It is the need of the hour that the youth of Bihar comes together to free the state from the mismatched alliance of both the parties and to save Bihar from destruction,' he added. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav First Meet After New Government Formation.

Janata Dal (United) president Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Thursday said that former party president RCP Singh was expelled from the post of party chief because he is the "agent of the BJP".

Lalan Singh said that this is the reason behind Nitish Kumar's decision of not sending RCP to the Rajya Sabha for the third time. "RCP Singh has announced to join BJP today. He was already working as an agent of the BJP. Anyone who talks about ending the existence of JD(U) will lose his existence," Lalan said.

Recalling the old times, Lalan said that RCP was the "staff" of Nitish Kumar, who made him an MP when the former wanted to join politics. "Nitish Kumar made him what he is today. That's why he is able to speak these days. Only someone with a tainted character and mind can say this," he said.

