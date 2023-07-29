New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday directed all healthcare facilities to verify and constitute sexual harassment probe committees on their respective campus in compliance with provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH Act) at the workplace, a government notification said.

According to the notification, all medical colleges are requested to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court of India and undertake a time-bound exercise to verify whether the educational institutions have constituted ICCs/LCs/ICs and also ensure that necessary information regarding the constitution and composition of the ICCS/LCS/ICs are available on their website.

"All Health Institutions/Medical Colleges are directed to undertake a time-bound exercise to verify as to whether the Medical Colleges/ Institutions have constituted ICCs/LCs/ICs, as they case may be and that the composition of the said committees are strictly in terms of the provision of the PoSH Act," it said.

"All Health Institutions/Medical Colleges shall ensure that necessary information regarding the constitution and composition of the ICCS/LCS/ICs. details of the e-mail IDs and contact of the designated person(s). the procedure prescribed for submitting an online: complaint, as also the relevant rules. regulations and internal policies are made available on the website of the Institution/Organization/ Authority Functionary/Body. which is required to be updated from time to time," it added. (ANI)

