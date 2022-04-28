New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed.

Also Read | Delhi Coal Crisis: Power Supply to Metro Trains, Hospitals Could Be Interrupted Due to Coal Shortage, Says Govt.

"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)