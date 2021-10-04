New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the visit of the prime minister of Denmark, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday said.

This ceremony will resume from October 16, every Saturday (except on government holidays), between 8 am and 9 am, it said.

Also Read | NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 for Phase 1 Exam Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at newindia.co.in.

“The change of guard ceremony will not be held on this Saturday (October 9, 2021) due to the state visit of the Prime Minister of the kingdom of Denmark,” the statement said.

Entry to witness the ceremony will be through prior online booking, which can be made at https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in, it said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Denied Permission To Visit in View of Law and Order Situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)