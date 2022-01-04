New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): No criminal or communal conspiracy would be able to succeed against the composite culture of the country, said Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over the Bulli Bai app case.

Naqvi on Monday said that action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "As soon as the government got information about this matter, the government within 10 minutes blocked such a site that was trying to spread hatred and create communal tensions. Action has been initiated against it."

"No criminal or communal conspiracy would be able to succeed against the composite culture of the country," he said.

Naqvi said that he also knows that such mischief will not succeed in India, nor will the government allow it to succeed.

Some kind of Cyber syndicate is involved in conspiracies to malign India's image, he said.

The Minister reiterated that action will be taken against those who are behind it and those who are guilty in this will not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' application case on Monday.

Mumbai Police has not revealed the identity of the suspect detained from Bengaluru yet, except for his age. Police have registered a case against unknown culprits under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Police had also filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

After both the Delhi and Mumbai police lodged FIR in the matter under relevant sections, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a tweet on Sunday said, "Government of India is working with police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter." (ANI)

