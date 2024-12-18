New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said there is no discussion in the INDIA bloc regarding a change of leadership and that a meeting of the constituents has not been held.

"No such discussion is taking place, there has been no meeting of INDIA bloc; where will the talk of leadership change? There is no such thing," Omar Abdullah said answering media queries on Wednesday.

He was asked if there were discussions for a leadership change in the opposition grouping.

He also said Congress and BJP are two parties with a national footprint and in such a situation, Congress has a role of leadership of opposition.

Trinamool Congress leaders have suggested change in the leadership of the INDIA bloc following the election drubbing of the Congress in Maharashtra and the party losing Haryana assembly polls despite huge expectations of its victory.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee on December 16 said that Mamata Banerjee is a senior leader and three-time Chief MInister.

"INDIA alliance will sit and discuss this. She is the senior-most. This is her third term as the Chief Minister and she has also been a Union Minister before as well. So there should be a detailed discussion regarding this...," the TMC MP told reporters.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar have backed suggestions that Mamata Banerjee is capable to lead the alliance.

Sharad Pawar said Mamata Banerjee was a prominent leader of the country.

"Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," he said.

Omar Abdullah had earlier said that Mamata Banerjee should stake claim in an INDIA bloc meeting if she wants leadership of the alliance.

"There has been no meeting of the INDIA Bloc after the Lok Sabha elections, so the question of change of leadership does not arise. Let there be a meeting and let Mamata Banerjee claim the leadership if she wants... There would be discussion on it," he had said. (ANI)

