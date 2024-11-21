Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Days after the elephant of the Tiruchendur temple attacked two persons, including its caretaker, that led to their death, Minister for Forests, K Ponmudy, on Thursday said there was no permission from his department to maintain that pachyderm on the shrine's premises.

The minister, speaking to reporters here, said that the government had the responsibility to protect the elephant and accordingly, all steps were being taken. Veterinary doctors have inspected the elephant of the Tiruchendur temple and further steps shall be based on the report of experts.

On November 18, an elephant of the famed Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy temple attacked its caretaker and another man, resulting in their death. It was a 26-year-old female elephant named 'Deivanai.'

The minister, when asked if elephants were being maintained in shrines across the state based on the approval of the Forest department, he said: "Maintaining elephants on their premises is the responsibility of the temples, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department; relevant consultations are on."

A majority of temples have the Forest department's permission to maintain elephants, while some do not have. Steps were being taken, in consultation with the HR and CE Department, to ensure appropriate approvals for all the elephants in temples, the minister added.

