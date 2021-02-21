Itanagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health department official said here on Sunday.

The coronavirus caseload remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has five active COVID-19 cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has touched 99.63 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 56.

Altogether, 4,03,289 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 226 on Saturday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 18,697 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

