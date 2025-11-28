New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): There are no such guidelines mandating that meals served in trains must be Halal certified, stated the Ministry of Railways on Thursday in response to the reported notice by the National Human Rights Commission.

NHRC reportedly issued a notice to Indian Railways over a complaint alleging that only "Halal-processed meat" is being served to the non-vegetarian passengers.

"There have been recent Media reports stating that Railways has been served with a Notice by NHRC on a complaint that only Halal-processed meat is being used in Non-vegetarian meals served on trains by Railways," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

"This is to clarify, there are no such guidelines mandating that meals served in trains must be Halal certified," they clarified.

Railways further asserted that it follows the standards set by the government.

"The catering licensees and vendors are required to comply with the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," they said.

"IRCTC also abides by all instructions and guidelines issued by Railways on this subject, along with ensuring full FSSAI compliance across all catering services," they further added.

The Ministry of Railway also mentioned an earlier query over the same issue and shared its reply at that time.

"The issue of service of Halal meat over Indian Railways has been raised through social media posts (July 2023) in the past, seeking information. This was replied explicitly that IRCTC serves Non-Vegetarian Food (Chicken) conforming to standards laid down in Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and additions and alterations thereto from time to time." The Ministry of Railway said. (ANI)

