Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Following the report of the Co-founder and CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma's arrest and release on bail by Delhi Police, Paytm on Sunday clarified that there was no harm caused to any person or property in the incident that took place last month.

In an official communication, the spokesperson of Paytm said, "A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident."

"Media reports claiming the nature of the arrest are exaggerated, as even the complaint against the vehicle was for a minor offence under a bailable provision of law and requisite legal formalities were completed on the same day," the spokesperson added.

Sharma was arrested and released on bail by Delhi Police last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of South Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"On February 22, the police received a complaint of a car ramming into the official vehicle of the DCP of South Delhi near Mother International School, Aurobindo Marg. After the alleged offence, the driver fled. The case under section 279 of IPC was registered on the complaint of Deepak Kumar for rashness and negligent driving," said the Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.

She further said that the offending vehicle after the investigation was found to have been driven by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who was arrested and released later on bail.

The incident took place on February 22 when the DCP South Benita Mary Jaiker's driver had taken her car towards Aurobindo Marg for refilling petrol.

Delhi Police, in its FIR copy, stated, "At that time, there was traffic jam outside Mother International School as the children of the school were crossing the road. At the same time, Sharma's car hit the DCP's vehicle from behind and the driver fled from the spot."

Delhi Police informed that constable Deepak, who was driving the DCP's car, noted down the number of that vehicle and informed the incident to Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Later, the vehicle was traced and found to have been registered in the name of a Gurgaon-based company and from there it was found that the vehicle belonged to Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Investigations by the police revealed that Sharma was driving the car when the incident took place. He was later called to Malviya Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of IPC and was arrested. He was granted bail from the police station later the same day.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

