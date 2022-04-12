Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday lifted the fine for not wearing masks in public places.

"The order regarding a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask/face cover in public places is held in abeyance by the Health Department," reads the official order.

Chhattisgarh reported three new COVID cases on Tuesday. Further, five patients recovered from the disease today, said the state health department.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 41 active COVID cases in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, India reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With this, the active caseload has gone up to 11,889.

In India, a total of 19 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.In the last 24 hours, 946 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the country to 4,25,04,329. (ANI)

