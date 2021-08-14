Port Blair, Aug 14 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,548, he said.

The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said.

A total of 7,415 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including two on Friday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

So far 4,57,530 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.65 per cent.

A total of 3,18,647 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 2,21,453 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 97,194 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

